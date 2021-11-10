Several events are planned around Franklin County Thursday to honor those who served in the U.S. military.
Veterans Day events include parades in Washington and New Haven.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion, New Haven’s parade, which is hosted by the New Haven School District, kicks the day off. The police department will escort veterans’ vehicles along the designated route, through the city park to downtown, ending by the Pepsi-Cola bottling plant.
In Washington, veterans are asked to meet at the American Legion Post 218 parking lot by 12:45 p.m. before caravaning around town in their own vehicles. The “Hometown Heroes Tour” will go past Our Lady of Lourdes first, then Washington Middle and Washington High schools, Immanuel Lutheran and St. Francis Borgia Grade and Borgia High schools.
Many area schools also are celebrating veterans with special programs. After Borgia High students watch the veterans parade, the school is hosting an assembly at 2 p.m., where student Garren Parks and others will give remarks.
Classes at Augusta, Campbellton, Clearview, Labadie and Marthasville elementaries and Washington West Elementary School are doing virtual celebrations to be “shared with the community.” Washington High students will line the streets as veterans pass in the parade.
“This was a great way to celebrate our veterans last year, and we look forward to participating again this year,” Washington superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said in an email.
Beaufort Elementary School, of the Union R-XI School District, has invited veterans, reserve members and those serving in active duty to the school before 10 a.m., when students will parade past veterans in their parked cars.
St. Clair High School is hosting a breakfast for veterans, starting at 7:30 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., attendees will be asked to move to the gym, where the school’s Air Force junior ROTC students will present the colors ahead of a ceremony honoring veterans, prisoners of war and those missing in action. The band and choir will perform in the ceremony, according to Gregory Cohen, JROTC instructor at St. Clair.