For the second consecutive year, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pacific has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event organizers.
The parade, which is organized by Pacific’s Downtown Merchants Association, was scheduled for Saturday, March 13.
Merchants Association President Larry Mueller said the plan is to have the parade in May or June.
Mueller said the parade traditionally attracts 2,000 to 3,000 people each year. The parade historically involves those from local agencies and floats featured in the St. Louis Downtown and Dogtown parades.
The parade celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2019.
Other St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations in the region also have been impacted by the virus this year, according to organizers.
St. Louis has opted to postpone its festivities, while Dogtown and Cottleville have canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations for 2021, according to local media outlets.