Students and faculty at Riverbend Middle School in Pacific can expect more comfortable temperatures in the halls and classrooms this year, according to principal Andrew Arbeitman.
The $1.3 million heating, ventilation and air-conditioning updates at Riverbend are proceeding and will be up and blowing cold air throughout the building before the dog days of August.
The current HVAC system was installed when the school was built, and after more than a decade of use, it was in need of an update, officials said. The single unit was overwhelmed by the school’s size, and often the climate was uncomfortable.
“Our winters are very cold in here,” Arbeitman said. “And our summers were very hot. So in August, you’re dying. And then by January, you’re freezing. Because the heating and air both had the same type of problems. So it’s very much a needed switch.”
Meramec Valley R-III’s Director of Communications Ketina Armstrong said that despite the custodians doing a fantastic job with upkeep, the old system would require nearly monthly maintenance by an HVAC expert.
Some outlying classrooms had additional single units that helped the big unit keep up, but Arbeitman expects the supplementary units to be unnecessary after this summer.
Sheet Metal Contractors Inc. has spearheaded the installation of the new system. The De Soto-based company has been tasked with the removal of the old unit and installation of three new units, and with redoing ductwork inside the building’s drop ceilings.
The project is one of several improvements Meramec Valley R-III has planned after voters passed Proposition 1 on April 6. Prop 1 is a $17.9 million no-tax-levy increase that allows the district to complete capital projects at several of its nine schools, including the 26,000-square-foot addition to Zitzman Elementary, a new front entrance at Pacific Intermediate, enhanced security throughout the district and a future track at Riverbend.
District administrators started planning the HVAC update in January in anticipation of Proposition 1’s passage, and their early planning has paid off, Armstrong said. Unlike renovations at other area schools, Riverbend has avoided the inflated construction costs brought on by the pandemic. Planning ahead also allowed work to begin as soon as school let out for summer break.