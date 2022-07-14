Pacific-based N.B. West Contracting has purchased the Mid-Missouri Asphalt plant on South Outer Road in St. Clair. The transaction further solidifies West Contracting’s business along the Interstate 44 corridor, said Vice President Chris West. With plants in House Springs, Pacific, Bourbon, and a portable plant currently in Farmington, the company sells paving services and asphalt throughout the east-central region.
“Franklin County is the heart of where we operate,” West said.
West Contracting bought Mid-Missouri Asphalt in June from Dale Schlitt, who owns A-Way Storage and Schlitt Asphalt in Washington. West Contracting officials declined to disclose financial terms of the deal. Schlitt was out of town and unavailable to comment, according to an employee of A-Way Storage.
West said West Contracting has worked with Schlitt’s businesses in the past and the plant in St. Clair is capable of supplying small-batch orders to municipalities, businesses or individuals needing 50 to 150 tons of asphalt for a driveway or parking lot.
West said West Contracting wants to increase the St. Clair plant’s output, from about 40,000 tons last year to 60,000 this year. The plant needs some safety and other upgrades, and West said it will be operational later this month.
More extensive upgrades are planned during the slower winter season, he said, estimating that work could cost $50,000 to $60,000.
West Contracting’s other plants produce on average 75,000 to 100,000 tons of asphalt per year, according to Kevin McMullin, director of sales and business development. The biggest user is West Contracting’s paving department.
West declined to disclose West Contracting’s annual revenue, but said it currently employs about 160 employees in the office and in the field. Founded in 1956 and previously headquartered in Brentwood, West Contracting moved to Pacific in 2020. It has worked on projects mostly along the I-44 corridor, bidding on Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), municipal and private jobs from Rolla to south St. Louis.
“We chip seal, we have a concrete division, we pave conventional roads and parking lots,” West said. “We also do highway work and we have our own plants, so there’s not many other companies that do that wide variety.”
Expansion is coming at an opportune time. Demand for paving and asphalt is incredibly high, West said, fueled by a MoDOT flush with federal infrastructure and Missouri fuel tax money. Municipalities and counties also are trying to spend American Rescue Plan and COVID-19 relief funds on road projects.
The company has recently had crews working on four different projects in Franklin County: Old Highway 100, Camp Mo-Val Road, Highway 50, and Thiebes Road.
West said the company would hire any laborer or operator looking for work, but that it and many companies it contracts with are especially short on truck drivers. Some equipment is difficult to come by too.
“For us, really anyone that has experience or has a good attitude, we’re willing to train,” he said.