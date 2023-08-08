A Pacific woman was injured Monday, July 31, when she lost control of her car and struck a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Jesse Sims, 33, of Pacific, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Route N at approximately 9:53 a.m. when she swerved off to the right side of the roadway. The report states that she was driving too fast for the wet road conditions. Sims overcorrected to avoid driving off the road and skidded off the left side, according to the patrol. The undercarriage of her car struck the ground, causing it to rotate and crash into the tree with its right side and rear.
