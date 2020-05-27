On the June 2 ballot, Pacific voters face a potentially pivotal police issue. Pacific “marshals,” or police chiefs, have been elected by citizens in the past; that could change with the results of the upcoming municipal election.
The city’s laws currently require a marshal, elected by voters, to perform law enforcement duties there.
However, voters face the following decision on the rescheduled election from April 7 as Proposition C:
“Shall the City of Pacific, Missouri, be permitted to appoint a chief of police, who shall perform all duties required of the marshal by law after April 5, 2022, or such earlier time as the currently elected marshal may resign or otherwise vacate the office?”
If voters support the change, whoever is serving as future mayor and elected aldermen ultimately would choose and vote on a new police chief.
Rick Presley, president of Citizens for a Safer Pacific, said the concept is to establish a police chief selection committee, consisting of citizens and first responders, who would sort through applications and present their top three recommendations to city officials.
The mayor would interview the three top candidates to identify one to appoint, and then follow the board’s typical group decision-making process to either ratify or decline the appointment.
“We believe it would be extremely advantageous to the citizens of Pacific if this vital position would be selected from among a larger pool of qualified applicants living within an appropriate response time radius, rather than elected by popular vote from very few applicants who are required to live within Pacific’s city limits,” stated the Safer Pacific members’ stance on their Facebook page.
Presley said the police chief selection committee would be assembled by aldermen.
“Every other department head position in Pacific is appointed,” he said, adding that he believes the pros of appointing police chiefs outweigh the cons of this issue.
Chief Weighs In
Current Police Chief Col. Matt Mansell said he plans to retire when his elected term as marshal ends during April 2022, so this decision method for the job would not affect him personally.
Mansell said he first thought appointing a chief was a good idea, but then changed his stance about the matter once city ordinances were discussed in January.
“Everyone I talked with doesn’t want it. Why push for something that no one wants? What our elected officials forget is I’m a vote here as well,” said Mansell.
The Pacific city collector position also is one elected by voters. Debbie Kelley, the city’s current collector, said she and others firmly believe residents want and should have the right to vote for these positions.
“We already have requirements through city ordinances about who can become the city’s police chief,” Kelley said. “And for overall safety, our chief should be a member of our community.”
She added that she and those who oppose the appointment method believe that electing a police chief provides a checks-and-balances system for internal city operations.
Presley said the committee’s research indicated of the 134 cities surrounding Pacific in an approximate 50-mile radius, only three others still elect their police chiefs: St. Clair, Eureka and St. Ann.
“In about two years, we’ll be losing one of the best police chiefs Pacific has ever had. Matt Mansell could not be a more excellent representation of what Pacific needs to keep the progression of this city moving forward, as it has, over the last five-plus years,” Presley said.
“If we, the voters, can agree on changing the process we have now, we, the voters, can ensure through involvement, our elected officials will, with fair and transparent due process, hire the best police chief that will build the city into the future,” he said. “Pacific deserves the best choice from a broader candidate pool than an election can provide. This is why I will vote yes on Prop C.”