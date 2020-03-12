This basketball season was the final one for Pacific High School’s Head Varsity Basketball Coach John VanLeer, after 27 years at the helm.
VanLeer announced his retirement March 3. He plans to retire from both teaching and coaching at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“The overall support I received from the Pacific community, parents, administrators and school board was unreal,” he said. “In fact, it was second to none.”
During VanLeer’s coaching career, he and his teams achieved many accomplishments, including District Coach of the Year, six-time Conference Coach of the Year, seven conference championships, a district championship, a career conference record of 128-70, and an overall career record of 405-313.
On Jan. 24, VanLeer, players and fans delighted in his 400th career win. The Indians basketball team currently is rated No. 63 in the Missouri Class 4 rankings.
The game runs deep in the family, starting with this longtime coach playing basketball himself from fourth grade through high school. He then played one season at East Central College.
His oldest son, Cullen, went on to play basketball at the University of Missouri-Columbia. His younger son, Cameron, was voted as 2018 Missourian All-Area basketball player of the year before signing to play golf at Columbia College.
Cameron also was the Four Rivers Conference Player of the Year and was named to the MBCA All-State and All-District teams.
“Our district, school and kids will greatly miss Coach VanLeer,” said Andy Herbst, PHS activities director, who worked with VanLeer for the last 15 years.
“The toughness he instilled in his players is what set our teams apart from the rest,” Herbst added. “Coach VanLeer pushed his athletes past what they thought was possible. I would think if you asked the players who are in their 20s and 30s, they would tell you he taught them commitment, passion, toughness and teamwork, and gave them a confidence that’s still in them today.”
On the court, Herbst said VanLeer had high expectations of effort out of his players and let them know if they didn’t meet those levels.
“What most people didn’t see was the behind-the-scenes positive relationships he developed with his players. He was truly vested in his players and their future,” said Herbst.
Aaron Brinker, 2004 PHS alumnus and basketball player said, “Great coach. Better man. I played for a lot of coaches in my playing career and none of them even came close to VanLeer. I’m thankful for everything he did for me not only on the court, but in life.”
VanLeer said helping young men become productive citizens always was the more important part of this coaching role.
“I’ll miss those relationships,” he said. “And I’ll miss the practices, because that’s where you can have the biggest impact on students. But I’ll also miss the preparation and developing game plans.”
VanLeer plans to work with a cousin in a private business, but hasn’t ruled out refereeing basketball in the future.
Along with VanLeer’s retirement news, basketball Assistant Coach Scott Brown also announced he will step away from basketball.
Brown said he will focus his time on teaching physical education and coaching PHS baseball.
“My time in the basketball program has been so rewarding,” Brown said. “Little did I know my time as a player at Pacific would turn into 27 more years helping Coach VanLeer build a successful program.”
A search is underway to find VanLeer’s replacement.