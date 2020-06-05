Voters in Pacific voted down two propositions and added a new face to the board of aldermen.
Voters took the polls Tuesday in the general municipal election. The election originally was scheduled for April, but was moved to June 2 because of the coronavirus.
Voters defeated a Pacific Fire Protection Department proposition in a relatively close race.
The fire department was seeking a tax increase for the first time since 2004. Prop Fire/F, if approved, would have been a 27-cent increase collected on property taxes.
According to the unofficial election results, the measure failed in two of three counties making up the Pacific district.
The measure was not supported by Franklin County voters. A total of 572 voters in the county voted no to 473 in favor.
In St. Louis County, two votes were split between yes and no. Jefferson County saw 103 votes against the proposition and 97 in favor.
In total, 676 voters were against the tax increase while 571 were in favor.
Prop C
Pacific voters also roundly defeated Prop C, which would have allowed the mayor and board of aldermen to appoint a police chief. It did not garner much support.
In Franklin County, 519 voters, or 73.51 percent, voted against the proposition. Just 187 voted in favor.
Prop C had two votes in favor and zero opposed in St. Louis County.
The city’s laws currently require a marshal, elected by voters, to perform law enforcement duties.
According to city staff, Pacific is one of only four cities in the St. Louis region which still elect their police chiefs — St. Clair, Eureka and St. Ann being the others.
Meramec Valley School Board
The three incumbents on the Meramec Valley R-III School Board retained their seats.
The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election in Franklin, St. Louis and Jefferson counties had incumbents Matt Trower, Dianna Meyer and Sean Brinker keeping their seats on the board.
The trio defeated Roger Wiersma.
Trower was the top vote-getter in Franklin County with 851 votes. Meyer (787), Brinker (704) and Wiersma (271) followed.
In Jefferson County, Meyer led the way with 100 votes. She was followed by Trower with 92 votes. Brinker picked up 81 and Wiersma had 49 votes.
In St. Louis County, just 11 votes were cast and Trower picked up four of them. The other votes went to Meyer (three), Brinker (three) and Wiersma (one).
Board of Aldermen
For the Pacific Board of Aldermen, two newcomers faced off to represent Ward 1.
Harold “Butch” Frick was the winner Tueday after he defeated Christopher Ruyle.
Frick had 97 votes to Ruyle’s 35 in Franklin County. Ruyle picked up two votes to Frick’s zero in St. Louis County.
Incumbent Ed Gas did not seek re-election.
In Ward 2 incumbent Herbert Adams was not challenged and won. Incumbent Andrew Stotler won the Ward 3 seat after he was unchallenged.
Municipal Judge
Dan Leslie ran unopposed for Pacific’s municipal judge and was named the winner.
For more on the election, and comments from the winners, check out the June 10 edition of The Missourian.