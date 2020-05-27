Two newcomers — Harold Frick and Christopher “C.J.” Ruyle are seeking the Pacific Board of Aldermen Ward 1 seat in the April 7 election.
Current Ward 1 Alderman Ed Gass is not seeking re-election.
Two aldermen — Herbert Adams, Ward 2, and Andrew Stotler, Ward 3 — are running unopposed.
Dan Leslie, Labadie, also will be on the ballot for municipal judge.
Harold Frick
Frick, who resides at 2576 Glen View Drive, is a lifelong Missouri resident who grew up in Franklin County and has lived in Pacific for the past 13 years.
He has worked in various business industries for the past 45 years, including consulting and training. He also has chaired Pacific’s Industrial Development Authority since 2018.
“Over the past few years, I’ve watched as Pacific has begun to revitalize itself and grow in the process. I’ve always been impressed with our ability to come together through thick and thin, working hand-in-hand, especially during our last flood,” Frick said.
“Pacific is a beautiful town bursting with opportunity, and is on the road to change,” he said. “I’m prepared to talk to businesses and investors to draw new attention to Pacific.”
C.J. Ruyle
Ruyle lives at 507 N. First St. As a Pacific native who lived in the town for 33 years, he said what he most likes about the municipality is the “somewhat clean slate it is for a rambunctious, young man” like himself.
“Pacific has lots of opportunities for infrastructure improvements, growth as a city, and developing our (Big) footprint in the Midwest,” he added.
Most of Ruyle’s work experience has been in small, family-owned businesses, with two employment exceptions being the U.S. Coast Guard and Meramec Valley R-III School District.
“I have my own special way of looking at things,” he said. “I like to get along and play ball, but I can also be pretty darn persistent. I feel those are traits that will make me a good alderman.”