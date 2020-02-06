The Pacific JROTC Marksmanship Team has gathered valuable momentum and knowledge from the nation’s top shooters.
After capturing the Missouri state title at Missouri Military Academy Jan. 18, the team loaded up its van the very next day, Wednesday, Jan. 22, and headed east to Fort Benning, Ga., where it had three days of intense competition against teams from every corner of the nation.
Once the Pacific cadets arrived in Georgia they were quickly introduced to members of the competition’s host, the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), whose entire purpose as active duty soldiers is to shoot.
“The soldiers’ knowledge and passion for the sport was infectious,” said CWO Brian Cain, coach of the Pacific team.
“Our cadets were able to glean valuable training tips that we put into place immediately, some which resulted in their superior performance at the three-day competition allowing the Pacific team to grab a spot on the podium Saturday night, Jan. 25, and walk away with an impressive third-place finish.”
The celebration was brief as the team now continues its daily training as it prepares to travel to Anniston, Ala., on Feb. 13 to compete in the Marine Corps JROTC National Championship.
“This competition will be even more demanding,” said Gunner Cain, “as Marine Corps JROTC programs often have the best shooters in the nation. But fear not, we are worthy of the challenge.”
If all goes well in Alabama, the team will qualify for the 2020 All-Service JROTC Championship at Camp Perry, Ohio, March 18-22.