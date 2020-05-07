Each first full week of May during national Teacher Appreciation Week, teachers are lavished with cards, flowers, sweets, meals and personal gifts. This year’s observations obviously will go differently due to COVID-19 pandemic effects.
Meramec Valley R-III School District representatives observed a Teacher Appreciation Day officially and virtually Tuesday, May 5, through a district video shared with educators.
Daily recognition for teachers through the district’s social media also are being posted this week.
Building level principals and Parent Teacher Organization leaders are creatively recognizing teachers this year due to school closures.
District administrators indicate an August celebration is scheduled to formally recognize teachers.
“Teachers are eager to see their students in-person to reassure them that life is good and that they will get through distance learning,” said Ketina Armstrong, communications director.
She said throughout the school closures, the district’s teachers concentrated on reviewing essential standards for online and paper packet learning, along with focusing on the social and emotional needs of students.
Carrie Schwierjohn, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said throughout this school-closure challenge, the district’s teachers looked for innovative ways to provide learning opportunities to all students.
“Our teachers attend weekly Zoom meetings to collaborate with each other, and prepare two types of learning for our students. They create both online learning opportunities, using many of the different software and online programs the district purchased, as well as paper copies of traditional learning,” said Schwierjohn.
She said teachers have done their very best through this difficult time to help students by calling to check on them weekly, providing online tutoring and video lessons, delivering meals and homework, or volunteering to hand out meals or paper copies of schoolwork.
“We’ve heard from many of our parents that they realize just how much our teachers really do for our students, above and beyond just daily lessons,” said Schwierjohn. “We appreciate all that our teachers do for our students each and every day, but want to express our gratitude and appreciation, especially during Teacher Appreciation Week.”
Teamwork
During 2020 Teacher’s Week, appreciation is flowing in all directions as unique teamwork is celebrated.
“This (pandemic-induced school closure) situation was a learning curve for all of us — and on short notice. But on the whole, everyone adapted very well,” asserted Meagan Thate, Zitzman Elementary teacher and District Teacher of the Year for 2020.
Thate said teachers and administrators threw their efforts into quickly developing fun learning activities. She added it helped that parents have been working really hard to assist their students in getting the academic work done.
“This is a crazy situation, but as a whole, we came together so quickly to make sure our families are taken care of. Having the community that we do at MVR and parents that go with the flow while overseeing their children’s learning is amazing. Everyone trusts that all of us have the students’ best interests in mind.
“Teachers go into this profession because we love education and our kids. It’s been hard on us, too, not seeing our students,” she acknowledged as she contemplated Teacher Appreciation Week.
“All of my first-graders better come see me on their first day of second grade. I need their hugs,” Thate declared.
Middle School
Some teachers rose to the occasion by creatively employing new platforms. Take Michael Effan, Pacific Intermediate 2020 Teacher of the Year, for example, who developed YouTube-based “Fireside Chats” and interesting skits with his social studies colleague, Andrew Slaughter, as a new way to impart history and engage students.
They even incorporated time-period and character costuming.
“This school closure challenged us to come up with more enriching lessons. In the classroom, I like to sometimes be comical. We wanted to find new ways to make our communications with students interesting. And we’ve had a good return on the videos. Some of it has been hysterical,” said Effan, who acknowledged he enjoyed adding another dimension to his teaching tools.
“I like doing video chat discussions, it helps with the social development aspects, but one-to-one contact is what every kid at that age needs. During sixth grade is when a lot of students are just beginning to build their friend groups, and I know the sixth-graders are missing that gap right now,” he said.
Effan was quick to want to give a shout out to parents.
“They’re working hard at this, too. It’s basically like having 400 untrained substitute teachers — and a large majority of parents are killing it!” he said.
High School
High schoolers enjoy freedom in general, so they are loving the flexibility of distance learning, said Sarah Manno, Pacific High School 2020 Teacher of the Year.
“They can basically do their work more when they want to. I’ve noticed more homework being turned in later in the evenings than at 7:30 a.m., like it would be in their first class,” Manno shared with a grin.
She said high school students have had longer periods of time to complete assignments, and it’s been surprising how well students are staying motivated and how parents have been so supportive.
“Students are getting things done and using this time to improve grades,” she added.
Manno said the at-home flexibility has presented time management challenges to some students.
“They’ve had to learn how to better prioritize and work with due dates by themselves,” she said.
Regarding how local high school students balanced education with jobs external to their homes, Manno said this situation cut both ways.
“Some of our students who typically work at Six Flags obviously weren’t able to go. For other students, whose families have their own businesses, their work days got longer,” she said.
“It’s been very different this year,” said Manno about the overall education journey. “It’s nice to be in close contact with my own family. I really appreciate the support of students who are giving back in this way of learning. It’s been a much better experience than I thought it was going to be.”
A new appreciation for education overall has surfaced during this unusual period. Internationally acclaimed education researcher John Hattie from New Zealand proclaimed about teaching techniques: “the methods of teaching are what’s important, not the media.”
Hattie’s research indicates effective education is more about encouraging students to self-assess and reflect. COVID-19 certainly has given students time to do that.