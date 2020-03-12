The St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled in Pacific for this Saturday, March 14, has been postponed.
The decision was made due to public health precautions regarding the pandemic spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus. Mayor Steve Myers also said the cold wet weather that is predicted for Saturday played a role in the decision.
Myers said Pacific officials called an emergency management committee meeting Thursday morning. Plans regarding the parade were discussed.
Officials made a recommendation to the parade’s organizers that it be postponed for a number of reasons. A new parade date is yet to be determined.
Other parades in the region, including St. Louis, Dogtown, Cottleville and Metro East, as well as across the nation, have canceled or postponed their St. Pat’s Day parades and celebrations.