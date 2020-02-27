A St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities will be held Saturday, March 14, in Pacific.
Larry Mueller with American Legion Post 320, which organizes the parade, said the route will not cross the railroad tracks.
Lineup will get underway at 9:30 a.m., with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Mueller said attendees can enjoy green beer, a live band, as well as corned beef and cabbage, at the Legion, located at 320 W. Meramec.
During the afternoon post-parade, there also will be pony rides for youths.
Anyone interested in entering the parade can pick up applications or purchase beads at First State Community Bank in Pacific, 302 W. St. Louis St., or at Osage Pawn Shop, 3330 W. Osage.
The base entry fee is $15. Questions about the parade and Paddy’s Day activities can be directed to Mueller at 314-210-7033 or to Carol Johnson at 314-221-5919.
Other News
Pacific aldermen at their Feb. 18 board meeting approved a city boundary adjustment to include the First Baptist Church of Allenton Heights property, located at 18625 Highway 66.
Previously, the property fell within the city limits of Eureka.
City Administrator Steve Roth said city water and sewer services are now extended to the church building.
Jamboree
Boy Scout leader Don Hazelwood of Troop 329 in Pacific asked for board approval to host the Osage District Jamboree April 24-26 at Liberty Field in Pacific.
Hazelwood said 300 Scouts are expected. He asked for access to the city’s concession stand as a temporary headquarters for Scout leaders, as well as portable toilets.
Pacific aldermen authorized the request.
Past Scout jamborees were held in Pacific in 2010 and 2015.
Hazelwood said this year’s scouting event would be based on the problem-solving theme of “Clue.”
Policy Update
Pacific Public Works Commissioner Robert Brueggemann has recommended certain changes to the city’s current sewer backflow valve policy, including having a city staffer now install the backflow devices instead of homeowners doing it themselves, or hiring a plumber to do so.
Pacific aldermen at their Feb. 18 board meeting agreed with his suggestion.
The new policy states the city will provide and install a free backflow prevention device to residents.
Mobile Park
Pacific Attorney Robert Jones, principal of Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O’Keefe, informed city aldermen Feb. 18 that a judge had ruled in favor of Martin C. Heck, Jr. and Victoria Heck in their lawsuit with the city.
Heck v. City of Pacific was filed in 2014 when the Hecks sought a variance from the city ordinance that prohibited placing a new manufactured home in an existing manufactured home park, Pacific Mobile Manor, unless the new home is placed at least 20 feet from any other home or structure.
The Hecks argued that the spacing requirements may not be enforced within their mobile home park because they had a legal nonconforming use for their entire mobile home park.
The city’s zoning board denied the variance, and the Hecks appealed first to the trial court, which upheld the denial and then again to the appellate court.
Jones asked for, and received, authorization from aldermen to petition the case to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in St. Louis.