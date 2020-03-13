The St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, in Pacific has been postponed.
The decision was made due more to the cold weather that is predicted, said Mayor Steve Myers, than the coronavirus.
Myers said Pacific officials called an emergency management committee meeting Thursday morning to discuss coronavirus. He said the parade was just a small part of that discussion, but officials did recommend to the parade’s organizers that it be postponed.
“It was their choice to do so,” he said.
The mayor noted there are no known cases of coronavirus in Franklin County, but city officials are proactively preparing to communicate factual and useful information to the community.
A new parade date has yet to be determined.
Other St. Pat’s parades and celebrations in the region, including St. Louis, Dogtown, Cottleville and Metro East, as well as across the nation, have been canceled or postponed.