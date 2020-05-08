To fortify community support for Pacific High School seniors, especially during their unusual 2020 graduation due to a COVID-19 school closure, sponsors and product donations are being sought for traditional Senior Week activities.
Presently, PHS Senior Week activities are scheduled to occur July 14-19.
Meramec Valley R-III officials are asking community partners to financially sponsor the following levels of senior support — $25 for senior gifts and $250, $500 or $750 for senior events.
Events encompass a barbecue meal for departing students, a senior sunrise observation, a hypnotist, senior snow cones and entertainment.
Other donations are welcome to be gifted to seniors, such as weighted blankets, wireless earbuds, coffee makers, microwaves, mini-refrigerators, laptop computers, room diffusers, virtual assistant devices, mobile chargers and gift cards.
Graduation was moved from the originally scheduled May 17 evening to now occur at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Should this July date not be able to happen due to further COVID-19 restrictions, the second alternate date for graduation is Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.
Baccalaureate is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in the high school auditorium.
Thursday, July 16, will be a full schedule at the high school, beginning with Senior Sunrise at 6:30 a.m., followed by graduation practice at 8:30 a.m. The barbecue will be hosted at 11:30 a.m. Then, a Senior Awards program will be held at 6 p.m.
Prom will be hosted at 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the high school gymnasium and cafeteria.
District and Pacific High School administrators indicate they also will highlight the Class of 2020 Seniors Week on social media and through other means to help ensure graduates have a proper send-off.
To donate to these Senior Week observations, email karmstrong@mvr3.k12.mo.us, otherwise call 636-271-1400 or 314-641-9945.