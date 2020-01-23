World War II veteran and lifelong Pacific resident Roy “Eddie” Myers was honored with a patriotic tribute by State Rep. Dottie Bailey, District 110-Eureka, at the Jan. 7 Pacific aldermen meeting.
Citing Myers as “one within the Greatest Generation,” Bailey presented a framed U.S. flag and legislative resolution in his honor to his family members.
“Dad was just a local boy, as 16 million were, across the country at that time. They would be so honored with this. But any generation that fights and serves our country are heroes,” said Myers’ son, Tim.
Myers was born in Pacific and died there at the age of 95 on Nov. 27. He was a 1942 Pacific High School graduate. He entered his long, honorable military career during March 1943.
As assigned to the 453rd Bomber Group, Myers became a member of the 735th Squadron of the 8th Army Air Force.
Initially, he was assigned to the squadron as a ball turret gunner on the famous B-24 Liberator Bomber. Due to heavy casualties sustained during wartime operations, the ball turret was eliminated and Staff Sgt. Myers was reassigned as a right waist gunner to man a .50 caliber M2 Browning machine gun for the remainder of the war.
Myers flew and survived 27 missions over Nazi Germany.
In addition to Myer’s overseas service bar and European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal (with three Bronze Stars), he received the Air Medal for “single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight.” This medal was awarded to him on three subsequent occasions, which resulted in the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters.
Following Myers’ World War II service in Europe, he returned to Missouri where, on Sept. 5, 1953, he married the former Ramona Wood at Pacific Baptist Church. He also began his new career as a Local 1839 Union carpenter; he continued in that trade until his retirement in 1986.
In addition to his carpentry career, Myers continued his military service in the Army National Guard in St. Clair. He entered the Guard as a second lieutenant, and received several promotions throughout his years of service. Ultimately, he assumed command of the Guard Unit and retired as a captain in 1968.
Myers and his wife Ramona were members of the Order of the Eastern Star for 60-plus years. He also was a member of the Columbia Masonic Lodge for six decades.
He was buried with full military honors in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
His other son, Jeff, explained that in lieu of flowers at the time of his father’s passing, they asked for donations to the Honor Flight Program of Franklin County, which is a volunteer organization dedicated to covering the $500 individual cost of local veterans making a trip to Washington, D.C., to visit their associated war memorial at no cost to the veterans.
“Dad got to go on an honor flight, and then worked as an escort on a trip. He really enjoyed it,” said Jeff.
Jim Tayon, one of the founders of the Franklin County Honor Flight, said it was an honor to know Eddie Myers, who flew 10 more missions than average.
“Eddie was a starboard, right side waist gunner. I can’t imagine what he’s been through. He told me that one time they gave them oranges to eat while on missions, but at that altitude, oranges simply become ice balls,” said Tayon.
“These guys deserve a lot. Most of them have never been thanked for it until they take an honor flight. I am proud to have known Eddie,” said Tayon, adding that money donated in Myers’ name will send eight more veterans on honor flights.
Formed in 2007, the Franklin County Honor Flight program was the first such hub west of the Mississippi River for the national Honor Flight network.