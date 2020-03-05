Meramec Valley R-III School District students to date have missed 8.3 days, or 55 hours, of class time due to harsh winter weather.
Although MVR-III students missed the least amount of school days due to inclement weather when compared to surrounding conference districts, recent patterns prompted district leaders to reconsider policies about how attendance loss or makeup days may affect the overall quality of local education.
Superintendent John Mulford said Missouri legislators changed attendance requirements starting with the 2019-20 school year to eliminate a minimum number of days and to be solely based on the requirement of 1,044 hours.
In addition, all of the state’s school districts are required to incorporate a minimum of 36 inclement weather hours into school calendars, with 60 total hours as the maximum number of inclement weather hours to be made up.
Inclement weather is defined as ice, snow, extreme cold, excessive heat, flooding or a tornado. Boil water orders also can count toward days or hours lost to school attendance totals.
Mulford said MVR-III officials opted to build in all 60 inclement weather hours, placing the district’s total attendance hours at 1,106.1.
“This means no inclement weather hours or days are required to be made up by DESE (Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education),” he said.
The superintendent said Northwest R-I is the only school district scheduled to make up all the lost days, and that New Haven School District is making up the first four missed days.
He stated that Hermann/Gasconade County R-I is not requiring staff to make up the lost time, but will next year if the days missed go beyond six.
School board member Tim Richardson said the main concern should be what level of excellence district representatives want as an overall district.
“Just meeting the requirements should not be how we should be looking at it,” he said.
Board Vice President Sean Brinker agreed that doing “the bare minimum” of education days could lead to mediocre results.
Board member Mary Clasby-Agee said she’s interested in knowing more about the impact of student attendance on grades, getting meals and test scores.
“If we are going to make up time, it needs to be valuable and done in the best way we can — don’t make up time just to be doing it, or to throw in half days,” she said.
“There are thresholds to consider,” Mulford said.
He said future school calendars might center around a certain amount of days and adding to the calendar to ensure that particular number of days is reached.
“We need a standardized approach,” he said. “If we miss days, we need to know how we’ll make it up.
“When trying new things, there can be bumps in the road. Sometimes, you have to punt and try something else,” he added.
Board members plan to discuss further options about a potential lost attendance makeup policy at their summer workshop.
Early Childhood
Tuition rates and hours were updated for the Pacific-based Early Childhood Program at the Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center, 228 Indian Pride Drive.
Early childhood day care hours for youngsters 3 to 5 years old now are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Preschool hours are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Day care includes preschool.
The new daily rate for one child is $31, with $5 for lunch. The rate for additional children in the same family are $28 each.
Tina Pittman, Early Learning Center director, indicated the changes allow the program to become financially sustainable, operate more efficiently, and be better aligned to the Meramec Valley R-III overall calendar.
Nike Land
A 1.48-acre open land parcel, north of Nike Base Property, has been owned and maintained by the district since 1970. However, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Haug said the parcel is no longer needed for district purposes.
Haug recommended the land be declared a property surplus, so it could be sold. School board members unanimously approved that step at their Feb. 19 meeting.
Mulford said he researched selling the land through taking sealed bids versus through a real estate agent, and that working with an agent was discovered to be more cost-effective.
New Logos
Updated graphic logos are being finalized for the district, as well as all associated school buildings.
Zitzman Elementary School parent Robb Hoffmeyer has volunteered his services to work with Mulford and Communications Director Ketina Armstrong to collect input and feedback on a couple rounds of designs.
School board members approved the district logo package, along with a standard shade of purple to anchor future applications of the logos.