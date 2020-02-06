Suggestions and queries about Pacific’s future parks master plan were offered during an open public forum Jan. 27 at city hall. About 50 residents attended.
Feedback is being sought by St. Louis consultants, Planning Design Studio specialists, who were hired by city officials to manage the parks master planning project. The firm’s study includes a thorough inventory and assessment of the parks’ grounds, buildings and facilities.
The consultants started with the parks portion of the municipality’s master plan completed 2 1/2 to 3 years ago, but fresh public input will guide current plans about Blackburn Park, Adams’ Garden, Community Park, Jensen’s Point Park and Liberty Field Park.
A new online survey garnered 60-plus responses in the first two hours after it was posted on Jan. 27, said Scott Emmelkamp, landscape architect with Planning Design Studio.
“Community members are interested and passionate about these plans,” he said.
The master plan process culminates in a strategic document with short- and long-term park improvements, along with cost estimates and recommended implementation details.
Current statistics are being gathered from residents about how often they visit the city’s parks, the importance of having quality parks and their viewpoints about how parks impact property values.
Participants were asked about their interests in 24 park uses, such as baseball leagues, adult trips/tours, bicycling groups, disc golf, nature studies, a farmers market, lacrosse leagues, painting classes, pickleball, martial arts, running groups, soccer leagues, tennis lessons, hiking groups, wellness programs, yoga, Zumba classes and youth camps.
Several people reflected that they like the existing parks, but that the areas need to be upgraded. Among priorities for improvements to existing facilities are picnic areas, a memorial plaza, the overlook, wooded areas, open space and parking areas.
Some residents desire better public restrooms and more police monitoring due to too many perceived drug deals occurring in parks. They also are requesting safer and more durable equipment, better stormwater drainage and more frequent grass cutting of parks during peak seasons.
Emmelkamp said the next steps involve comparing Pacific’s number, functions and quality of parks and playgrounds to other similar-sized cities. He said their analysis compares populations to parkland standards in three main levels: neighborhood (immediate 5- to 15-acre parks within walking distance); district or metro (parks within 3 miles of majority of residents); and regional (250-acre park areas within driving distances).
He said they also will take into account the recommendations from county residents who live three to five miles outside of Pacific city limits.
Emmelkamp said they expect to collect online survey results through February, have another public forum in March, do a visioning plan in May, and then finalize the master plan by July.
Scot Talbert, also a landscape architect with Planning Design Studio, said forum attendees shared good ideas and appeared to be focused on how the parks can bring the community together as a whole.