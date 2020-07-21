Meramec Valley R-III students and their families have until July 31 to decide if pupils will return to the 2020-21 school year in-person, virtually, or some hybrid blend of the other two options.
Many are wondering what the first day of school on Aug. 24 will look like, given still-fluctuating COVID-19 health risks to students, teachers, bus drivers, nurses, custodians, cafeteria workers, librarians, counselors and support personnel.
Administrators said an online window will open between July 27-31 for MVR-III students to sign up for one of the three learning options.
Students who choose the virtual route must remain with that option for at least a full semester, because it impacts class sizes and staffing decisions. However, students who return physically to school will have until the end of September to switch to online education.
A 21-page, “living” re-entry draft plan was presented by MVR-III Superintendent Jonathan Mulford at the district’s school board meeting on Wednesday, July 15.
“We cannot prevent all germs from spreading, but minimizing that spread is our goal. And we’re still five and a half weeks out from school’s start, so things could keep changing, ” said Mulford, who reminded the re-entry plan was still evolving with input from the district’s employees.
The plan outlines a new, four-color coded status approach – green, yellow, orange, red – for determining coronavirus protocols at each level, with red reflecting the most dangerous public health threat and closed school buildings.
Adherence to personal hygiene and controlled behaviors increases with each color level. Students who do not follow the new dress code components and protocols will face possible disciplinary action, including suspension.
In the current plan, the green status would indicate community spread and school-related cases of COVID-19 are low or non-existent. Students would still be expected to follow social distancing and hand hygiene practices.
The yellow status indicates exposure at a particular building, or throughout the district, dictates the need for more restrictive measures. All students in grades 5-12 will be required to wear face coverings when on school campuses, except when eating, exerting themselves in a physical education class, or outside and spaced 6 feet apart.
If community spread of COVID-19 is significant as determined collaboratively with Franklin County Health Department professionals, and several students or staffers in a given building are confirmed or presumptive positive for COVID-19, the status would shift to orange. Students’ movements throughout buildings would be limited. Meals would be served in classrooms.
Mulford said MVR-III likely will begin the new school year in the yellow status.
Through the process of drafting these guidelines, Mulford said he and administrators realized one of the biggest new threats to the district would be insufficient instructional staffers available for in-person learning. He said available staff could be significantly reduced by illness, having to quarantine, not enough substitute teachers to fill in, and the shutdown of other districts or cities that prevent employees with their own children to continue physically reporting to MVR-III classes or roles.
Mulford said he and district representatives are meeting weekly with Mercy Hospital professionals and St. Louis and Franklin county officials to assess public safety factors and case data.
He said three types of face coverings were secured for all the district’s staff: school branded cloth masks, gaiter neck-based face coverings and transparent shields. MVR-III employees will receive one of all the three types of coverings to provide flexibility for personal choice and situations, he added.
A minimum spacing of 3 feet was targeted when developing tight classroom seating arrangements this summer.