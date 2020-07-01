Pacific city officials are interviewing candidates to replace Marshal/Police Chief Matt Mansell who unexpectedly retired last week, effective June 27.
The marshal/police chief post is an elected position. Any resignations from that office trigger a replacement process dictated by state statutes and city regulations, according to Pacific City Attorney Bob Jones.
He said Pacific is designated as a fourth-class city, with approximately 7,230 residents, and Missouri law dictates that if a vacancy occurs in any elective office, the mayor or the person exercising the duties of the mayor will hold a special meeting of the board of aldermen to determine a successor to the vacant office. The decision is made by the mayor with the advice and consent of a majority of the remaining members of the board of aldermen. The successor serves until the next regular municipal election in April 2021.
According to Pacific ordinance, qualifications for the city marshal/police chief position are that the person must be: 1) at least 21 years old; 2) a Pacific resident for at least one year before being elected; 3) a registered voter in Pacific; 4) someone with no prior felony convictions; 5) a holder of a current Missouri certification for peace officer as set forth in state statutes; 6) a professional who has not less than 120 hours of instruction approved by the Department of Public Safety; and 7) someone who is up-to-date on payment of all Pacific taxes and fees.
Pacific city officials said Missouri statute (590.040) regarding peace officers sets the minimum number of basic training hours for licensed peace officers to no lower than 470 hours and no higher than 600 hours, with an exception of up to 1,000 hours mandated for any class of license required for commission by a state law enforcement agency.
City aldermen, Mayor Steve Myers and city staffers are expected to discuss current qualifications for the position at their July 7 board meeting.
Mansell resigned from the post after serving 10 1/2 years. His elected term would have ended in April 2022.
Jones said city officials likely will have to determine an interim city marshal/acting police chief until a successor is appointed and confirmed through the city’s usual process for filling vacancies.