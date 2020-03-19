The Pacific High School speech team won the South Central District Speech Tournament, held March 7.
First-place winners qualifying for the state tournament are Maddie Cook for Storytelling and Jonah Sprick and Tad Monning for Duo Interpretation.
Josh Liebhart and Cook placed second in Duet Acting, Tad Monning, placed second in Prose Reading, and Jay Nahm placed third in Dramatic Interpretation, which earns them a spot in the state tournament.
Also contributing to the team’s victory were Jasper Harris in Extemporaneous Speaking, Nahm in Original Oratory, and Emerson Steger in Humorous Interpretation.
Cook became the second PHS student to win three district speech championships in a career, including in 2019 for Duo Interpretation with Liebhart; 2019 in Dramatic Interpretation; and 2020 in Storytelling.
The other was Colin Busby, who won in 2007 and 2008 for Original Oratory; and 2008 for Duet Acting with Colton Richardson.
Cook is the only PHS student to win three district championships with three different events. The team is coached by Ed Kappeler.