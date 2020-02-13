Pacific High School art student Danielle Gibson was recognized at the Meramec Valley R-III School Board meeting Jan. 15 for her art that is part of a collaborative team project between students, district art teachers and the district’s communications department.
Pacific High School art students were challenged by instructor, Mari Hall, to create architectural paintings of each school facility, including the Central Office and the Community School buildings.
These paintings now are on display at the Central Office, 126 N. Payne St.
Other students who contributed paintings include Maranda Allison, Joe Archer, Austin Brady, Katie Collins, Jacob Cooper, Morgan Glass, Nick Haynes, Kylie Killbreath, Princess Magsigay, Alex (Kira) Maynard, Alexis Medrano, Skylar Meisel, Lillie Miller, Cassidy Molitor, Carly O’Mara, Kyle Peterson, Claire Rossomanno, Dyala Salameh, Danielle Sokeland, Jonah Sprick, Luke Sprick and Riley (Abby) Stepp.
Ketina Armstrong, district communications director, said the paintings are welcomed depictions of which the entire staff is proud.