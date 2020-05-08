A $10,000 donation was made by Phillips 66 to support Meramec Valley R-III School District families negatively affected by results of the COVID-19 health crisis.
“The pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives, and finding ways to assist those in need in the communities where our employees live and work is more important than ever,” said Derick Gipson, area supervisor for Phillips 66 Midstream in Missouri.
“We’re fortunate to be in a position to support organizations in Missouri that are providing food to those who might be struggling at this time,” he said.
“It was extremely humbling to receive the generosity of Mr. Gipson and Phillips 66,” said Superintendent John Mulford. “During a time when the economy looks bleak, they have chosen to step up and give back to the communities they serve. We’re grateful to be a conduit through which their generosity can flow to our families.”
This Phillips 66 donation was designated to the district’s Weekend Backpack Program and Back to School Fair, which are two projects managed by district volunteers who support students and families in need.
Ketina Armstrong, communications director, said the funding will provide additional food, school supplies and clothing for students and families distressed by the COVID-19 crisis.
A total of $60,000 was donated by Phillips 66 to entities across Missouri.
“Phillips 66’s contribution to local communities is an example of the American spirit of togetherness,” said Armstrong.