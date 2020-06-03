Pacific Fire Protection Department firefighters asked voters June 2 for a tax increase for the first time since 2004. Prop Fire/F, a proposed 27-cent increase collected on property taxes, was defeated, according to unofficial vote totals.
The measure was not supported by Franklin County voters. A total of 572 voters in the county voted no against 473 in favor.
In St. Louis County, two votes were split between yes and no. Jefferson County saw 103 votes against the proposition and 97 in favor.
Prop C
Pacific voters roundly defeated Prop C at Tuesday's municipal election.
The measure, which would allow the mayor and board of aldermen to appoint a police chief, did not garner much support. In Franklin County 519 voters (73.51 percent) voted against the proposition. Just 187 voted in favor.
Prop C had two votes in favor in St. Louis County.
Meramec Valley School Board
The three incumbents on the Meramec Valley R-III school board retained their seats.
The unofficial results from Tuesday's election in Franklin, St. Louis and Jefferson counties had incumbents Matt Trower, Dianna Meyer and Sean Brinker keeping their seats on the board. The trio defeated Roger Wiersma.
Trower was the top vote getter in Franklin County with 851 votes. Meyer (787), Brinker (704) and Weirsma (271) followed.
In Jefferson County Meyer led the way with 100 votes. She was followed by Trower was next with 92 votes. Brinker picked up 81 and Wiersma had 49 votes.
In St. Louis County, just 11 votes were cast and Trower picked up four of them. The other votes went to Meyer (3), Briner (3) and Wiersma (1).
Board of Aldermen
For the Pacific Board of Aldermen, Harold (Butch) Frick will represent Ward 1. He defeated Christopher Ruyle.
Frick had 97 votes to Ruyle's 35 in Franklin County. Ruyle picked up 2 votes to Frick's 0 in St. Louis County.
Incumbent Ed Gas did not seek reelection.
In Ward 2 incumbent Herbert Adams was not challenged and won. Andrew Stotler won the Ward 3 seat after he was unchallenged.
Municipal Judge
Dan Leslie ran unopposed for Pacific's municipal judge. He won easily.