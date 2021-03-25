Two Pacific residents were hurt after the Missouri State Highway Patrol said one motorist was hit by a teen driver, who had been driving on the wrong side of the road.
The Highway Patrol reported that around 10:50 a.m. on March 21, Jesse C. Livell, 29, was driving a 2020 Massimo MB2 northbound on Opeechee Beach Road when a dirt bike driven by a 14-year-old male approached. The teen driver, who is not identified in the report, was driving a 2008 Kawaski KX100 southbound on the same road in the wrong lane.
The teen’s vehicle sideswiped Livell’s vehicle.
The teen, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by private vehicle.
Livell was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur by Meramec Ambulance.