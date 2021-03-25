Washington, MO (63090)

Today

A few showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.