Pacific officials are surveying residents about the city’s most pressing flooding and erosion problems.
The survey launched Monday, June 22. Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said the survey results will be used to help prioritize projects for funding from the half-cent Parks and Recreation/Stormwater sales tax approved by voters in April 2019.
The sales tax was expected to generate $400,000 annually to address flooding problems. It’s calculated based on Pacific’s base sales tax rate of 8.475 percent.
The questionnaire seeks information about properties that border streams, rivers or other natural drainage channels and asks for feedback regarding current soil loss due to stormwater near yards, driveways, streets, structures, garages or common ground. Survey responses are due back Monday, July 6.
The city has suffered damage from recurring floods, the most recent in 2017, less than a year and a half after the community experienced record-setting flooding along the Meramec River.
Residents voiced concerns about the federal response to local flooding during a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lower Meramec River Floodplain Management Plan workshop held in March 2018 at Pacific City Hall. Corps engineers spearheaded an 18-month flood plain study to identify mitigation and recovery projects for the three counties and eight cities in the study area, which includes Pacific.
Pacific city staffers use the city’s Facebook page to post updates during flood events. Residents and business managers also can sign up for the city’s phone blast system to receive flood-related notifications.
This month, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials published new Flood Insurance Rate Mapping for Pacific and other areas in Franklin County. The maps illustrate the extent of flood risk zones, and are used to determine flood plain management regulations and property insurance recommendations. The new maps are available on Pacific’s city website.