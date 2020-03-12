About 250 women attended the Power of the Purse auction last Thursday, March 5, at Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842.
The event benefits the Franklin County Area United Way. Gross receipts of $25,500 were raised.
United Way organizers said Pacific’s Power of the Purse sets the bar for the other events held in the region.
Last year, $108,000 was raised for the United Way through a series of purse fundraisers, and $25,893 of that tally came directly from the Pacific-hosted event.
Donated purses, including popular brands, such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Vera Bradley, were sold through a silent auction, starting at $15 each. Raffle/lottery tickets also were sold.
Purses in the live auction included a handmade St. Louis Blues purse donated by Ramona Mundwiller with two Blues tickets donated by Missouri Community College Association; a Dooney and Bourke St. Louis Cardinals Tote donated by a friend of United Way with four Cardinals tickets donated by Citizens Bank; and a Michael Kors Vanilla Grab Bag with matching wallet, umbrella and sunglasses donated by Schrader Funeral Home.
Highlighting the night were local firefighters and paramedics who modeled purses for auction. The models were Gary Graf, Kyle Sanders, Jeff Horton, Kyle Gnau, Matt Willoughby, Brandon Folk, Daniel Rodriguez, Thad Marrs, Terry Gaston, Mike Borgmann, Scott Kavanagh, Nick Kuhn and Tim Schultz.