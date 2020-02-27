The Pacific High School speech team has a way with words and proved it by winning first place Feb. 13 among a seven-team meet hosted by Owensville High School.
The following students placed first for Pacific:
Emma Patton, Prose Reading;
Megan Patton, Storytelling;
Emerson Steger, Radio Speaking;
Jay Nahm, Dramatic Interpretation;
Josh Liebhart and Maddie Cook, Duet Acting; and
Maddie Cook and Emma Patton, Duo Interpretation.
Three days later, on Feb. 15, the PHS speech team finished first at the Osage High School 17-team meet.
Riley Cook took first place and was named the champion in Radio Speaking. Cook and Liebhart were the first-place champions in Duet Acting.
The following students also placed for Pacific:
Steger, second place, Radio Speaking;
Nahm, second place, Original Oratory;
Cook, second place, Storytelling;
Liebhart, third place, Poetry Reading;
Patton and Cook, third place, Duo Interpretation;
Nahm, third place, Dramatic Interpretation;
Jonah Sprick and Tad Monnig, fourth place, Duo Interpretation;
Monnig, fifth place, Prose Reading;
Steger, sixth place, Humorous Interpretation; and
Carson Law, sixth place, Storytelling.
The team is coached by Ed Kappeler.