The Pacific High School speech team has a way with words and proved it by winning first place Feb. 13 among a seven-team meet hosted by Owensville High School.

The following students placed first for Pacific:

Emma Patton, Prose Reading;

Megan Patton, Storytelling;

Emerson Steger, Radio Speaking;

Jay Nahm, Dramatic Interpretation;

Josh Liebhart and Maddie Cook, Duet Acting; and

Maddie Cook and Emma Patton, Duo Interpretation.

Three days later, on Feb. 15, the PHS speech team finished first at the Osage High School 17-team meet.

Riley Cook took first place and was named the champion in Radio Speaking. Cook and Liebhart were the first-place champions in Duet Acting.

The following students also placed for Pacific:

Steger, second place, Radio Speaking;

Nahm, second place, Original Oratory;

Cook, second place, Storytelling;

Liebhart, third place, Poetry Reading;

Patton and Cook, third place, Duo Interpretation;

Nahm, third place, Dramatic Interpretation;

Jonah Sprick and Tad Monnig, fourth place, Duo Interpretation;

Monnig, fifth place, Prose Reading;

Steger, sixth place, Humorous Interpretation; and

Carson Law, sixth place, Storytelling.

The team is coached by Ed Kappeler.