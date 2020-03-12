After the top of a Meramec Valley District R-III school bus intersected with a power line at a Highway OO work site, Pacific Intermediate students inside the bus arrived home 40 minutes late March 3.
Neither students nor the bus driver were injured.
However, some parents of those students involved in the incident are worried and upset about not receiving proactive communications from district managers about the matter.
Joyce Parrish, transportation dispatcher, confirmed the roof emergency safety hatch of the bus was damaged and ripped off during the occurrence, but she said a construction worker was guiding the bus driver through the work site.
Ketina Armstrong, communications director, said school bus drivers cannot turn off bus alarms, so the students were transferred to a different bus after the minor incident.
One parent, Heather Butler, said her son came home from that bus ride with a terrible headache and a video of the issue. He told his mom the bus jerked them in their seats before the alarms activated.
“They never sent calls out to any of the parents and never contacted me back about the video of the incident. I’m beyond dissatisfied,” stated Butler.
Parent Robin Ray suggested in an online community forum that if the affected bus was drivable, the driver would have had to keep driving until finding a safe place to pull over on OO and transfer the students.
Parrish said parents of children on the bus were called later that evening to explain the delay in home arrivals.
The bus driver reportedly radioed in the incident and followed directions given to her from transportation department officials.