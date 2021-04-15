Pacific residents learned this past week that the city’s post office, which has been located at 324 W. St. Louis St. for many years, could soon move.
The exact new location of the post office remains unknown, according to U.S. Postal Service communications spokesperson for the Gateway District Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey.
“The new location would be determined once the Postal Service is able to identify a site and execute an agreement with the owner of the property in question,” Caldwell-Harvey said.
According to Caldwell-Harvey, the move is necessary.
“The Pacific, Mo., post office is a leased retail-and-delivery facility. Due to growth, the Postal Service is looking for a larger facility because the current office space is constrained and has exceeded its space capacity,” Caldwell-Harvey said. She added the new facility will better “meet the needs of the community.”
In a 2014 report by the USPS inspector general, there are more than 31,000 retail-and-delivery post office locations nationwide. Retail locations provide counter assistance, sell postage stamps, issue money orders and rent post office boxes. The Postal Service can relocate post offices from one place to another, typically within the same ZIP code, for reasons such as lease issues or space optimization, according to the report. It is not entirely uncommon for the Postal Service to move to new locations. From 2011 to 2013, which are the most recent data years available, the Postal Service completed 114 relocation projects.
According to postcards received by Pacific-area residents, the Postal Service is currently in the midst of the 30-day public comment portion of the process. The Postal Service will review but not release a summary of the comments received during the public comment period, according to Caldwell-Harvey.
Those wishing to submit a comment, ask questions about the relocation or suggest a relocation proposal should send their comments in writing to U.S. Postal Service, Attn: Pacific, Mo. Main Office Relocation, P.O. Box 27497, Greensboro, North Carolina 27498.
The Postal Service proposes moving Pacific’s post office to a 4,900-square-foot building. The current post office is 3,300 square feet.
The new building will have “sufficient parking” and will be in the city limits.
Caldwell-Harvey said the relocation will not happen without notifying the public first.
“Local elected leaders will be notified once the Postal Service has secured a new location,” she said. “Additionally, local operations has a process whereby they will notify customers regarding the new facility.”