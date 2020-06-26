Pacific’s city pool reopened Monday, June 15, to only Meramec Valley R-III School District residents with new rules.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, pool occupancy is limited to 50 swimmers at a time and no one younger than 16 years old can be at the pool without an older sibling, guardian, parent or sitter. Proof of residency is required upon entry.
In addition, pool deck furniture must be maintained at appropriate social distancing. Pool officials also said they will be conducting enhanced cleaning of the facilities.
Pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 690 West Congress St. Adult swim sessions are hosted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m.