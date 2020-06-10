One local law enforcer is trading his badge for a backpack.
Pacific Police Chief Matt Mansell has announced he will retire from his post, effective June 27, after serving in that role for the past 10 1/2 years.
“My family and I are remaining in Pacific. I plan on helping our community in any way that I can, if requested,” Mansell said. “I love this city, and I love my job as your chief. I will miss it.”
Since 1966, Pacific voters have elected the city’s marshal/police chief. Voters soundly defeated Proposition C on June 2 by a 519-189 outcome, or 73 percent vote against the proposal — which if it had passed would have switched the police chief to being appointed by the city’s other elected officials rather than being directly elected by voters.
Mansell’s current elected term as marshal would have ended during April 2022. After Mansell departs this month, Assistant Chief Don Locke will serve as captain and leader of the force for the next 18 to 21 months until the next election cycle.
Locke has been with the Pacific Police Department since 2008.
Pacific Lt. Amanda Meyer also will help handle the department’s responsibilities, Mansell said.
As of press time, Pacific Mayor Steve Myers had requested Pacific City Attorney Bob Jones to investigate Missouri statutes regarding the process and protocols for interim replacements of such elected offices.
“I’ve been thinking about retirement for a while, and now we have an RV for traveling,” Mansell said. “Now’s a good time, and I do want a longer, fuller retirement.”
Mansell started in Pacific in 1989 as a patrol officer. At the time, he and his family lived in High Ridge. He said he and his wife met “wonderful, fantastic” residents in Pacific, which prompted their own relocation to the city.
“I fell in love with the people of this community,” he said. “I remained here until 2001 when I left the department as a lieutenant, to return in 2010 as chief of police/marshal of this fine community.”
Pointing to changes in the daily operation of the city’s police department under his watch, the retiring chief said he and officers were able to reduce crime by 8 percent, even with a growing population.
“This may not mean much to the average resident, but the national crime average went up 13 percent across the country. I know our men and women of the department did this,” he said.
Mansell said the department also enacted the most search warrants “ever” in its history.
As a community leader, Mansell started the neighborhood swim team; launched the local D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program as its first instructor in 1994; supported the School Resource Officer program; and created Pacific’s K-9 police dog unit.
He served on the A+ advisory board and Meramec Valley R-III health advisory board, as well as secretary for Missouri Police and Juvenile Officer Association. He was a three-time delegate for The Fraternal Order of Police.
“I’m proud of securing four-wheel drive vehicles so we could take care of Pacific’s harder to reach spots during extreme winter weather,” he said. “I’m happy to have introduced more training for officers, specifically regarding narcotics. And, I’m proud to have created CART (Criminal Activity Response Team).”
As a retired military colonel, Mansell was a former Kiwanis Club member, and is currently a Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842 and 24th Masonic District of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Missouri member (Columbia Lodge No. 534 A.F. & A.M. in Pacific). He also is a member of the Missouri Police Chief Association.
As Mansell counts his many accomplishments, he also wishes a few other goals could have been met, including a motorcycle officer brigade for traffic enforcement; salaries for Pacific police officers that are on par with neighboring police departments; and establishing a database for elderly Pacific residents so they would receive regular wellness checks by officers during extended emergency periods.
“My hope is that I kept my word, and did a good job for everyone,” he said.