By Julie Brown Patton
Pacific News Editor
A new, easier-to-read digitalized welcome sign soon will greet visitors and drivers near Pacific.
Missouri Tourism Commission members recommended to Pacific officials to purchase a larger format sign near city hall.
The total cost of the sign, including installation, is $78,837, and will be purchased through a Pacific-based company, Sign Experts. The funds are being provided from tourism commission reserves.
Paul Stojeba, Sign Experts co-owner, told board members the existing message board was 10 years old, and that newer technology now would provide better, cleaner resolution. He said the new sign will increase the size of imaging by 300 percent.
Stojeba said the sign will work 24/7, and that it has its own cell service that enables it to be programmed a year in advance, if desired.
City Annexes Land
Private property of approximately 255 acres was authorized by Pacific Board of Aldermen to be added to the city’s jurisdiction.
A public hearing was held Jan. 21 at city hall regarding this voluntary annexation of Vitale Farms LLC in Pacific, which encompasses 5875 Lost Hill Lane, 5881 Lost Hill Lane, 5893 Lost Hill Lane and 18800 Franklin Road.
The property is located south of Dozier Crossing, off Route 66. This property is contiguous to the existing city limits essentially at Dozier Crossing, south of the Eureka Fire Protection District site.
The contiguous section includes a parcel that’s approximately 175 feet in width at the Franklin Road (St. Louis County) right of way.
City Administrator Steve Roth said a voluntary annexation, such as this one, does not create any particular obligation of city officials to extend public water or sanitary sewer services.
“Further, the Lost Hill Lane roadway is not a public right of way, and we will have no maintenance responsibility for this roadway,” he said. “However, we will have responsibility to provide law enforcement services to this location, and the property also will be subject to city planning and zoning rules or regulations.”
Medical Pot
One location in Pacific, 1465 Hoelzer Court, was approved by state officials for a medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facility.
However, city representatives indicate an application for a cultivation facility at the same location was denied.