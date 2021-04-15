Last week, Pacific Mayor Steve Myers joined more than 30 other Missouri mayors and more than 500 mayors nationwide in signing the “Mayors United Against Anti-Semitism” initiative launched by the American Jewish Council and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
“As the mayor of the city of Pacific, I am against any hate crime, against any hate speech. It has no room in our society, here or anywhere across the country,” Myers said during last week’s meeting.
Pacific is the first city in Franklin County to sign the initiative.
Other nearby cities supporting the initiative include St. Louis, Chesterfield, St. Charles, St. Peters, Clayton, Creve Coeur, Ellisville, Frontenac, Ladue, Maplewood, Town & Country, University City and Wentzville.
With more than 1,000 cities and towns in Missouri, Myers said he encourages all the state’s mayors to support the initiative.
American Jews, who make up less than 2 percent of the American population, were the victims of more than 60 percent of anti-religious hate crimes, according to the FBI 2019 Hate Crimes statistics report.
According to the American Jewish Council’s State of anti-Semitism in America report, 88 percent of American Jews considered anti-Semitism a problem today in the U.S. Of those surveyed, 35 percent said they had personally been victims of anti-Semitism within the past five years, and 31 percent had taken measures to conceal their “Jewishness” in public.
Additionally, the report revealed that nearly half of all Americans said they had either never heard the term anti-Semitism or are unfamiliar with the word’s meaning.
Myers, who is in his first-term as mayor, said last week that there have been vicious attacks against American Jews in recent years, including the 18 people killed during the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history.
“I don’t know of any specific anti-Semitism incidents in Pacific, but I know we have a Jewish rabbi who lives here, and I am glad to call him my friend,” Myers told The Missourian Monday.
According to Association of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies, which compiles membership data for 236 religious denominations and faith communities in the U.S., the number of Jewish residents in Franklin County has seemingly declined since the 1990s, when the county was home to more than 1,700 Jewish people. Due to the lack of a local synagogue, membership numbers are inconsistent, according to the association. And across Missouri, the Jewish population has fallen by more than 10.5 percent since the 1980s, according to Berman Jewish DataBank.
As of 2019, there are 61,300 Jewish residents in the St. Louis metro area, representing 2.1 percent of the region’s population of 2.9 million. Today, the St. Louis region accounts for 95 percent of the state’s Jewish population and is the 28th largest Jewish community in the U.S.
“As mayors and municipal leaders, we have the unique responsibility to speak out against the growing menace of anti-Semitism,” Myers said. “These types of things are unacceptable for a free society. ... Hopefully this shows that we are a community of unity, a community of respect and tolerance.”