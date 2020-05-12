A Pacific man was killed in a head-on crash Monday morning in Franklin County.
Timothy C. Griffin, 63, was killed in the crash on Route O, north of Phelan Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Griffin was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta in the westbound lane just after 10 a.m. Monday, May 11. A second car, a 2002 Pontiac Firebird driven by Nathaniel C. Morche, 31, Catawissa, was in the eastbound lane, according to the report.
The patrol states Griffin’s vehicle began to overtake another car and crossed into oncoming traffic. It collided with the front of Morche’s in a head-on crash.
Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene by Meramec Ambulance personnel. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol.
Morche was taken by Meramec Ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.