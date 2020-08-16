A Pacific man suffered moderate injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle accident, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Highway 100 west of Decker Road.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Chris Smiley, 48, swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.
Smiley applied the brakes to his 2001 Dodge 1500 and skidded off the south side of the road and then struck a utility pole.
According to the report, Smiley was transported to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton by Meramec Ambulance. He was wearing a seat belt.