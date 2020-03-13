The Marine Corps JROTC varsity marksmanship team at Pacific High School, consisting of Amanda Benetin, Julia Thomas, Lucas Hicks and Preston Martin, has had a remarkable school year, according to WO Brian Cain, coach.
In December 2019, the team took a short drive to St. Louis University High School to compete in the Missouri State NRA Championship.
“The competition is always keen,” said Cain. “This tournament occurs during the beginning of our season so in order to win you have to be good early.”
The team walked away with championship No. 1.
Six weeks later, on Jan. 18, the team traveled to Missouri Military Academy in Mexico to compete against 22 other teams in the Missouri State CMP (Civilian Marksmanship Program) Championship.
“You have to bring your ‘A’ game to this event,” said Cain. “The teams are much more seasoned and the really good shooters begin to emerge,” and that’s exactly what happened.
Pacific convincingly beat the other 21 teams with each member of the Pacific team posting their personal best score, he said. Team captain Amanda Benetin walked away with the overall best shooter award.
Cain said the third and final leg of the triple crown is notably the most difficult to win.
The Missouri State Junior Olympics Championship was held Feb. 28-29 at Ozark High School, drawing the interest of nearly 30 teams from around the entire state.
“This is a great tournament,” said Cain. “If you’ve won elsewhere, this is when the competitors seek redemption.”
Three of the top teams, including Pacific, have national accreditation, he said, which means that Pacific knew that it would be going head-to-head with the best of the best.
Cain said the tournament did not disappoint. When Pacific arrived Saturday afternoon, the challenge had been made. Willard High School, the nationally ranked Navy competitor, was comfortably in first place while Ozark High School, the nationally ranked Army competitor, was in second place, but the Marine Corps unit at Pacific had plans to disrupt the leaderboard.
After the last shot was fired, the Pacific team walked away with the narrowest of victories, winning by just one point. Benetin finished individually atop the score board, once again posting her best score of the entire year.
“These young people work hard every day. We practice before school and nearly every afternoon,” said Cain, but their discipline and passion for the sport has paid off.
“I’m so proud of them,” he said.
The team is not yet finished. Members are preparing to travel to Ohio later in March to compete against the top seven teams from each military branch of service at the 2020 All-Service JROTC National Championship.
“This is the super bowl of high school marksmanship,” said Cain. “There are exceptional athletes at this tournament but I’m certain we are up to the challenge.”