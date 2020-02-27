Two new key personnel positions were approved Feb. 20 by the Meramec Valley R-III Board of Education for the Pacific High School staff.
Blair Thompson will become the new PHS activities director as of July 1, replacing Andy Herbst, who has served in that role for the past 15 years.
Thompson presently lives in Jefferson City, where he works as a teacher and coach. With 14 years of previous experience, he’s been a boys head basketball coach at Cuba, Sullivan and Jefferson City.
In 2017, Thompson said he began mentoring new coaches and performing administrative responsibilities.
“I became familiar with PHS in 2005, when I began coaching in the area,” he said.
Thompson said he respected the way students in Pacific programs competed, as well as the manner in which they represented the school and the community.
“I’ll work to continue to build on all the good things Andy Herbst has done throughout his time as activities director,” he added.
“Blair Thompson’s successes as a head coach and involvement with community organizations has us very excited for what he will do for our district,” said PHS Principal Dan Kania. “He has a strong vision for the overall athletic and activities program.”
Also in July, Paul Day will begin serving as the high school’s new head football coach. He brings 24 years of experience and results to the local football program.
Day is a member of the Missouri Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
He spent five years at Owensville High School and led football teams to two conference championships, two district titles, and two end-of-year state-ranked teams.
Day then spent 13 years at Fort Zumwalt West to start a football program there.
While at Fort Zumwalt West, he compiled a 91-51 record and won seven conference championships, six district titles and four state quarter finalists. Fort Zumwalt West also was a state semifinalist team.
His most recent head coaching position was for six years with St. John Vianney High School in Kirkwood. He led football teams there to three quarterfinalist games, and they earned two state championship titles.
In his six seasons, Vianney football teams went 51-23 overall and 12-12 in the Metro Catholic Conference.
Day has received multiple “Coach of the Year” recognitions, and was inducted into the Missouri Valley College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
PHS Activities Director Andy Herbst said Day is, without doubt, one of the top football coaches in Missouri.
“He has won multiple state championships, numerous district and conference titles,” Herbst said. “We’re fortunate and feel like this was perfect timing for Coach Day and the district. He was looking for a challenge and a school district that shared a similar vision as him.
“Coach Day’s passion for success in the game of football and building young men of character is what drives success,” Herbst added. We’re thrilled to see the excitement and passion that he brings our program, school and community.”