Pacific’s external financial auditors have finished a positive assessment of the city’s finances — and recommended four new practices.
The city’s fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30. Its ending fund balances were nearly $5 million as of June 30, 2019, up $585,272 over the prior year, according to the audit prepared by Chesterfield-based certified public accountants Hochschild Bloom & Company LLP.
City Administrator Steve Roth told aldermen at their Feb. 4 board meeting that the overall positive report paints a strong picture of the city’s finances.
The city’s total net position was $29.7 million, up 6.2 percent from $27.9 million the year prior.
Water and sewer fund balances both showed positive growth, with water on the rebound after several years of decline.
The city’s total general fund balance showed a slight decrease of 3 percent ($66,130), although Roth said that amount was expected and accounted for in the budget.
“However, this is a trend that, of course, cannot continue long-term,” he added.
The largest single item expenditure within the general fund was public safety at $2,004,568.
The city’s total bond debt decreased by $395,000, or 8 percent.
Hochschild Bloom managers suggested that Pacific staffers adopt four new practices: an IT security and computer controls policy; a comprehensive accounting policies and procedures manual; a formal fraud reporting policy; and a formal written policy for credit card use.
Roth said he and the city’s employees would work toward implementing these four recommendations before the current fiscal year ends June 30.
The new financial report/independent audit is available within the city’s online document center.