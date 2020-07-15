Qualifications for future Pacific city marshals/police chiefs may become more stringent, if new requirements are approved by aldermen.
Pacific City Attorney Bob Jones, at the request of Mayor Steve Myers, introduced a draft of a city ordinance to update city marshal qualifications at the July 7 board of aldermen meeting.
In Pacific, the voter-elected marshal serves as police chief.
The unexpected retirement of former Police Chief Matt Mansell, effective June 27, initiated a review of qualifications and the replacement process for the role. Under the current scenario, a new marshal will be a mayoral appointment confirmed by aldermen. The new marshal will serve until the next municipal election, presumably April 2021.
Pacific Police Capt. Don Locke is currently serving as interim police chief. He’s been with the Pacific Police Department since 2008.
Requirements under discussion are that city marshal candidates must be at least 30 years old; have a Missouri Class “A” Peace Officer Standards and Training Program certificate; and at least two years of college, with five years’ experience in law enforcement being possibly substituted for one year of college and 10 years’ experience being rated the same as two years of college.
Candidates also would have to have a valid driver’s license and no felony convictions. They would be expected to demonstrate, through personal references, a history of ethical behavior in previous jobs. They would have to have at least five years’ experience working as a law enforcer, with at least two years as a supervisor or commander of other police officers.
Qualifications also would include demonstrated abilities in providing improved public safety and in developing police department budgets. Successful candidates would have to be certified by a physician to be in physical condition to perform all police officers’ duties.
Existing Pacific qualifications require marshals to live within the city’s limits for at least one year prior to holding the office.
Accourding to Missouri state regulations, any person elected as city marshal must file within six months of the election the proof of completing at least 120 hours of training approved by Missouri’s Department of Public Safety director.
Pacific aldermen asked to see qualifications for police chiefs from surrounding communities. They’re expected to take up the matter again at their July 21 board meeting.
Earlier this year, Pacific officials said only three other cities among more than 130 St. Louis regional municipalities still elect their police chiefs: St. Clair, Eureka and St. Ann. However, Pacific voters, during June’s municipal election, defeated a proposition by a 73-27 percent margin that would have changed Pacific’s city marshal from an elected to an appointed position.