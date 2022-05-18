Mayor Filley plans to appoint his replacement in June
Pacific’s Ward 1 Aldermen Gregg Rahn stepped down from his seat on the board of aldermen Tuesday effective immediately.
“This has been a great experience,” Rahn said of his time on the board of aldermen. “It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of responsibility.”
Rahn said he was moving out of the ward, which disqualifies him from serving, so that he can move closer to his family. He said his new home will be between Kirkwood and Wildwood in St. Louis County.
“It’s a matter of getting back closer to my kids,” he said.
As his parting words to the people of Pacific, Rahn wanted to encourage residents to get involved in city affairs and to vote.
“I think the future is bright for this city,” he said. “And, in some ways, I’m sorry to be leaving it, so thank you all.”
Rahn was first elected in April 2017 and won reelection in 2021, according to Missourian archives.
Mayor Heather Filley said she intends to appoint a replacement for Rahn, as is the protocol outlined in Pacific City Code, at either the June 7 or the June 21 board of aldermen meeting.
“Now, it’s just a matter of making a decision,” Filley said. “And I hope to make a decision and in one of the two aldermen meetings in June so that the replacement can happen quickly and we don’t have that void, especially since we’re dealing with budget and several other things soon.”
She said a couple people who got wind of Rahn’s resignation have already reached out to her and expressed interest in the position, but she encourages anyone else that is interested to reach out as well.
“Until the official final appointment is made, I will welcome anybody in Ward 1 that has an interest,” Filley said.
To be aldermen, as required by city code, the candidate must live in the ward they wish to represent, have lived in Pacific for at least one year, be 18 years or older, be a U.S. citizen and have no unpaid city taxes, fees, forfeiture or defalcation.
Beyond that, Filley said she’s looking for a responsive aldermen who will listen.
“I just want somebody who’s going to represent their ward well,” she said. “Just like Alderman Rahn did for the last five years, somebody who’s going to listen to their constituents express their concerns, make sure that they take their own opinions out of what the citizens are telling them. Obviously, they are entitled, as a citizen, to have an opinion but not for that to be the only one. So if a citizen comes to them with a difference of opinions, they can discuss it, you know, have a very healthy discussion on it. They may not see eye to eye but I would like that aldermen to still bring that point of view to the table even if it may not be their point of view.”
During Rahn’s final meeting, the Pacific Board of Aldermen:
• Approved two conditional use permits. The first was requested by Sam Dean, owner of Dean Auto Cleaning, and will allow him to run his vehicle detailing and cleaning operation at 211 S Third St. The Second will allow Jason Clark to operate a wine tasting and retail sales operation with outdoor seating at 319 W St. Louis Street. The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval for both permits.
• Appointed each aldermen — excluding Rahn — to be board liaisons to various committees. Ward 2 Alderman Jerry Eversmeyer will serve as board liaison to the planning and zoning commission. Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve will serve as liaison to the park board. Ward 3 Alderman Andy Nemeth will serve as liaison to the historical society committee. Ward 3 Alderman Scott Lesh will serve as liaison to the industrial development committee. And Ward 1 Alderman Rick Presley will serve as liaison to the tourism commission.