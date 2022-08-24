During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Pacific Board of Aldermen decided against commissioning a $17,900 traffic study that aimed at identifying traffic issues with semitrailers entering and exiting Pacific’s industrial parks.
Instead, the board opted to direct city staff to examine where the best places would be to add signage to direct those trucks to the correct routes, count traffic and inquire about putting up gates to block trucks from certain areas.
The idea for a traffic study emerged as the board was considering rezoning the former Alt family farm into a 48-acre industrial area. With that request, which came from Conway Contracting and the Alt family, came questions about whether the city, specifically Candlewick Lane, Highway N, Industrial Drive and the surrounding area, could handle the increased traffic. That discussion evolved into a discussion about how the city’s streets could better manage its semitrailer traffic throughout all its industrial areas. The original rezoning request has been tabled by the board until it can gather more information.
The board previously voted to direct City Administrator Steve Roth to inquire about traffic studies of not just the area immediately adjacent the potential new development, but also the broader area. The crux of this request was to determine any issues revolving around traffic of semitrailers entering and exiting the industrial areas, specifically how it can get those semitrailers to take routes the city thinks would be most efficient from an overall traffic standpoint.
Roth came back to the city with a study proposal from St. Louis based firm, CBB. The study would’ve cost the city $17,900 and taken about eight weeks to complete. It would’ve collected 12-hour traffic counts on Candlewick Lane east of Highway N; Highway N south of Old Gray Summit Road; Old Gray Summit east of Lamar Parkway; Congress Street east of Highway N; First Street north of Jefferson Street; Jefferson Street west of First Street; and Industrial Drive west of Denton Road.
“Just speaking from my own opinion, the issue of trucks on Highway N/Congress, Candlewick as well Old Gray Summit and Lamar has been an issue as long as I’ve been in Pacific,” Roth said, “We’ve never actually counted the numbers, and I’ve said from the beginning of this rezoning proposal, it would be very helpful to get that data.”
Roth acknowledged that the city certainly had some issues with semitrailer traffic.
“Certainly we have some problem, we know that,” Roth said. “But it would be very interesting to see just what the data shows.”
Ward 3 Alderman Andrew Nemeth pushed back on the idea, given the high price tag.
“I agree we need a traffic study,” Nemeth said. “I don’t disagree with that at all. The thing that we have to be cognizant of is, are we going to follow what we get?”
He said the city commissioned a traffic study on the roads surrounding the new Manors at Brush Creek subdivision currently under construction, but city leaders opted to not enact the recommendations from that study.
“We just kind of got it and said ‘whatever’ and just moved on,” Nemeth said.
He said if the city is going to spend $18,000, he wants to the city to follow the recommendations the study gives.
Ward 2 Alderman Jerry Eversmeyer said he thought it was too much money. He said he’d rather use that money to add signage to direct semitrailers to routes the city determines are more efficient, and several aldermen agreed with him.
Fellow Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve disagreed. Though, he suggested minimizing the scope of the study.
“There has to be some sort of study done, because we don’t know what kind of traffic we have on those roads now,” Cleeve said. “I just don’t see how we can make decisions not knowing.”
The board ultimately directed city staff to perform a study examining where the best places to put truck route signs would be, to count traffic coming in and out of the Daily Industrial Park and to determine the cost of putting a gate outside the industrial park — Eversmeyer believed a gate could help direct traffic — and return to the board with their findings at its next meeting.