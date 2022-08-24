Flag Display Will Continue — Pacific City
Missourian File Photo.

During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Pacific Board of Aldermen decided against commissioning a $17,900 traffic study that aimed at identifying traffic issues with semitrailers entering and exiting Pacific’s industrial parks.

Instead, the board opted to direct city staff to examine where the best places would be to add signage to direct those trucks to the correct routes, count traffic and inquire about putting up gates to block trucks from certain areas.