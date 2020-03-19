Meramec Valley R-III schools, which already were on spring break until March 20, announced Monday that due to the coronavirus pandemic all of its schools will be officially closed until at least Friday, April 3.
Superintendent Jonathan Mulford said all school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled while schools are closed.
“The decision to close our school district was extremely difficult, made in consultation with all area superintendents, and out of an abundance of caution for our families,” he said. “We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives.”
How and when potential extensions of this school closing will be decided are under discussion, he said, and will be shared as soon as these decisions have been made.
Government
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers issued a statement Tuesday stating city hall will remain open for regular business hours, but certain operations may need to scale back.
“We are sanitizing all surfaces regularly at city hall, and will do so until further notice,” he said. “We’re asking people to do city business by phone, email or Internet as much as possible, and we will continue to work on ways to improve our capabilities in this regard.
“I have no doubt we can weather this storm, however, we will need the cooperation of all residents and businesses as we face this threat,” he added.
The mayor shared that Pacific police officers will take all reasonable health precautions to protect both themselves and the public they serve.
City personnel will continue to do building inspections and occupancy inspections, he said, and Public Works Department employees will continue to respond to residents as necessary, while also taking all reasonable safeguards.
“With respect to city meetings, we’re investigating alternate ways to continue to conduct city business, likely through either audio or electronic means,” Myers said. “Required public hearings will be postponed until further notice.”
All Pacific Municipal Court dates will be canceled until May 2020. Pacific Board of Aldermen meetings will continue, but Myers said those, too, will be conducted through electronic or other means.
“At all times we will conduct our business in accordance with Missouri law and directive,” he stated.
Myers encourages residents to pay water and sewer utility bills online at www.PacificMissouri.com.
“Like many other utility providers, Pacific will suspend water shut-offs for nonpayment until further notice,” he said. “However, people should understand that late fees and penalties will continue to apply.”
City staffers will communicate through Pacific’s official Facebook page and phone notification system, and they created a website where information will be posted: www.PacificMissouri.com/271/Coronavirus-Information.
Seniors
The Tri-County Community Senior Center in Pacific closed Tuesday, March 17, and plans to reopen April 6. All sponsored senior center activities are canceled. There will be no Jam Session March 20.
Any associated seniors needing food or supplies should call 314-609-8974.
Chamber
Tiffany Wilson, Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the group’s leaders decided to take a cautious path and canceled the monthly members meeting at Tri-County Senior Center scheduled for March 26.
Community
Some citizens are modelling solid community assistance. For example, Dani Storts posted on a Facebook-hosted Pacific community page that she has sample sizes of Similac powdered infant formula she was willing to share for free to anyone who needed some until shelves were restocked.