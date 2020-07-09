Meramec Valley R-III School Superintendent Jonathan Mulford said he and district administrators are waiting to hear what Missouri’s current funding will be before concluding the district’s 2020-21 budget.
Information on state funding for school districts usually is released by the end of each school year, but has been delayed this year as state officials grapple with the impact of COVID-19. The district’s budget was $35,188,726 for the last school year, with 35 percent funded by the state. As of June 17, MVR-III administrators projected a 2020-21 budget totaling $36,355,597 with a projected deficit of $3,078,231.
Mulford said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently told superintendents the state was considering making a large cut to funding in July rather than making cuts month by month to enable districts to plan better. “With such an unusual year from the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re still trying to get a more accurate handle on what funding actually could be,” Mulford said.
The state’s announcement is expected by mid-month, Mulford said.
“If funding comes in stronger, that’s good for everyone. But we’re basing our budgeting on worst-case scenarios so we’re prepared either way,” he said. “If the financial outlook is bleak, we’ve begun to plan for that, too. The next several months are going to tell us a lot about the coming school year.”
In other school district news, three newly elected and incumbent Meramec Valley R-III school board members were sworn in at the group’s June 17 board meeting: Dianna Meyer, Sean Brinker and Matt Trower.
Board members also voted in the following to leadership positions: Matt Trower, president; Sean Brinker, vice president; Stephanie Schomber, secretary; Dave Strong, treasurer; Dianna Meyer, Missouri School Boards’ Association delegate; and Louis Vondera, MSBA alternate.
District officials said lunch prices for district students will remain the same for the 2020-2021 school year: $1.80 for elementary breakfasts and $2.85 for secondary breakfasts. Elementary lunches will be $2.85 each and secondary lunches $3. “Given the current state of the economy, as a service to our families, we felt we could help them a bit by keeping the meal prices the same,” said Jeff Haug, MVR-III, the district’s former chief financial officer who recently became the chief operating officer of the Special School District. Haug said adult school meal prices will be raised, however.
He said more than 70,000 school meals were distributed to MVR-III students during the school closure between March through May.
Appreciation to MVR-III Retirees
School board members also recently recognized the following 2019-2020 MVR-III district retirees: Ferny Shephard, lead custodian, Pacific Intermediate; Mark Shephard, maintenance groundskeeper; Tamara Hamil, head cook; Doris Hoffman, Early Learning Center; Michael Hunter, assistant principal, Pacific High School; Sam Brocato, social studies teacher, Pacific High School; Frank Fitzpatrick, special education teacher, Pacific High School; Randall Meyer, Odyssey/language arts teacher, Riverbend Middle School; Cheryl Mueller, secretary, Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center; John VanLeer, physical education teacher, Pacific High School; Rose Riffel, cook, Truman Elementary School; Gail Pipes, staff assistant, Doris Hoffman Early Learning Center; Sheila Pogue, secretary, Pacific Intermediate; Nina Pape, kindergarten teacher, Nike Elementary School; Susan Walden, Title I reading teacher, Coleman Elementary School; and Karen Pickett, secretary, Coleman Elementary School.