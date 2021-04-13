More than 220 votes separated the winner of the Pacific police chief race from the second-highest candidate, and winner Scott Melies said he is “elated and honored.” The other candidates were Andrew “Drew” Whitman, who received 180 votes, and Greg Hurst, who received 124.
“I think it speaks a lot for the city of Pacific that they wanted to elect the most qualified candidate,” Melies said. “So I think the voters really care about the community, and that shows.”
Melies, who has worked in law enforcement for 37 years, is captain with the St. Louis County Police Department and serves as the commander of the West County Precinct. He graduated from the Greater St. Louis Police Academy in 1980. He has received four chief’s commendations, six awards for excellence and the John J. McAtee Police Recognition Award.
The other contested race in Pacific, for Ward 2 alderman, also was not close. Jerry Eversmeyer, who previously served as Pacific’s Ward 2 alderman from 2008 to 2012, received 201 votes to Ryan Schaecher’s 108.
“To win decisively is always a positive, and 65 percent is a strong reaction from voters,” Eversmeyer said.
The city’s second ward includes Liberty Park, City Park, residential neighborhoods and the city’s industrial park. Eversmeyer previously told The Missourian he supported growing Pacific. He has been a member of the city’s planning and zoning commission since 2016.
Incumbents Gregg Rhan, Ward 1, and Andrew Nemeth, Ward 3, ran unopposed.