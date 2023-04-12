Pacific City Hall
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

With her campaign bolstered by endorsements from the region’s labor unions, Anna Meadows cruised to victory Tuesday over incumbent Pacific Ward 2 alderman Jerry Eversmeyer. 

Meadows received 312 votes compared to 87 votes for Eversmeyer, who was first elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2021. Pacific’s Ward 2 encompasses neighborhoods near Liberty Park, City Park and the city’s industrial park. 