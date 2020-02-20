Twenty top city goals were conveyed by Pacific Mayor Steve Myers during his annual “State of the City Address” to 48 area chamber members.
The first portion of Myers’ presentation at the Opera House in Pacific was devoted to recapping city-based accomplishments during 2019. The mayor then shared municipal goals for this year and beyond.
“I’m thrilled the first goal for 2020 already has been achieved, in that the city’s first director of community development was hired,” he said.
Bryan Kopp joined the Pacific staff Jan. 22.
The second goal revolves around moving forward the former Red Cedar Inn remodeling project. Myers said the renovation to convert the historic Route 66 property into a new museum and visitors center will cost $1.2-$1.5 million, and that individual and corporate donations are welcome.
Electric also will be installed at Jensen Point overlook park, along with security cameras and lighting. Myers said graffiti at the structure will be removed.
Bigfoot Plaza
“This spring, you’ll see the construction of Bigfoot Plaza west of city hall,” Myers said. “This plaza will be seen by more than 51,000 cars each day, and will leave no doubt that Pacific is the home of (monster truck) Bigfoot.”
The original, Ford F-250 modified Bigfoot pickup from 1975, came to be regarded as America’s first monster truck. This innovative 4-by-4 was created by Pacific resident Bob Chandler.
Another new item passersbys will soon notice, Myers said, is a new digital message sign, also west of city hall. It will have 300 percent more space on which to communicate messages.
“We’ll be focusing, like never before, on the cleanup of derelict properties,” the mayor said. “This situation cannot exist in a city that’s wanting to appeal to new retail, new restaurants, more development and more citizens. We’ll also be developing policies and strengthening our laws to help enforce our codes.”
Another new change will be the renovation and upgrade of the city’s parks, including new amenities such as U.S. Silica sand volleyball courts.
Myers said this year the city’s first parks director will be hired.
Riverwalk Trail
Additionally, the first three-fourths mile of Pacific’s Riverwalk Trail will be completed, extending from Liberty Field to the Great Rivers Greenways property at the Meramec River. Myers said the trail eventually will be a 1.5-mile loop along the river.
City representatives also are investigating potential trail connections with neighboring Eureka.
Pacific’s dated building codes also will be updated to the most current internationally available ones.
“We fully expect to finish the flood buyout process and demolish up to 27 qualifying homes,” Myers said.
Street Upgrades
The second phase of the street maintenance program also will be implemented this year. City staffers will complete their stormwater evaluation, and begin engineering solutions.
Myers said truck route signage throughout the city will be improved.
The mayor also said a new street and sidewalk will be built to connect Lamar Parkway with B&H Market, Orscheln and the Dollar Store general shopping complex. Myers said city staffers also will connect sidewalks and install lighting on Viaduct Street between Route 66 and Thornton.
“This year, we’ll be focusing on improving the relationship and enforcement between the city and Brush Creek Sewer District,” he added.
Myers said replacement of the Denton Road bridge is scheduled to begin.
“You’ll also see annexation happening,” he promised.
Lastly, Myers said city teams hope to begin planning for Route 66’s 100th Birthday in 2026, and the spike in visitors it likely will instigate.
Editor’s Note: This is the second of two news articles about this mayoral presentation. The first story ran in the Feb. 12 issue.