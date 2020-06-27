While the playground equipment has been assembled at the Main Park, there are still some projects that need to be completed before it opens to the public.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the concrete pour began this week and after that is completed, a rubber surface will be installed. The duration of that part of the project is uncertain.
“The rubber surfacing will depend on how quick the subcontractor can get out to our site,” Dunker said. Other finishing touches include sidewalks and landscaping set to begin in the fall.
The project was expected to be completed June 1, but Dunker said heavy rains this spring pushed back the completion date, which is still not known.
Funding for playground improvements came from the half-cent capital improvement sales tax. The budget for the playground is $250,000.
The equipment was purchased from the Minnesota-based Landscape Structures for $224,769. It includes installation, rubber surfacing and freight. The remaining $25,231 budgeted for the project will be used to remove the old equipment, grade the site, add a rock base and make improvements to the curbs, sidewalks and landscaping.
The new playground, which replaces the two existing playgrounds at the Main Park, is located near the existing pavilion behind the current playground area.