To help feed local residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic, the Pacific Lions Club members are providing 100 free hot meals May 1 and May 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lions member Pam Manuel said members will be set up in Pacific along the roadway at 319 W. Meramec St.
“People can text their order to 636-675-3186, or pull up and let us know how many meals they need and we can prepare and take them directly to their car,” said Manuel.
She added that the club would like to offer these meals for the next month, but it really depends on donations.
“Several people have offered to help, so hopefully staffing won’t be a problem,” she said.
Manuel said the meal served Friday, May 1, will be sloppy joes with chips and some type of fruit or vegetable. The meal on Friday, May 8, will be pulled pork with chips and fruit or vegetable.
No documentation is needed to receive the food.
“It’s on your honor, and if they need a meal, they are welcome to come by,” said Manuel. “I don’t want to see anyone hungry, no matter where they are from.”
If the need is still there and the Lions Club gets enough donations, Manuel said the club will increase the amount of people it serves.