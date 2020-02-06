Residents can hear classic love songs in honor of Valentine’s Day as sung by Melissa Fyr-Potter and Tim Garcia at the Scenic Regional Library Pacific branch Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.
While this performance is free, reservations are required. People can reserve spots online through the library’s events calendar at www.ScenicRegional.org or by calling 636-257-2712.
Examples of songs the duo are slated to perform at the library include “My Funny Valentine,” “L-O-V-E,” “Moondance,” “At Last” and “Have I Told You Lately.”
“As a Pacific High School graduate, Melissa is a hometown favorite,” said Barb Schweissguth, Pacific Library adult programmer. “We’re delighted that she’s coming back.”
Fyr-Potter said her family moved to Pacific in 1972.
“My dad was the band director at Meramec Valley R-III School District for 25 years,” she said. “Growing up here was like having an extended musical family. We were involved in community events, and I got to experience the value it brought to me and those around me.”
She now works with Partners In Education teaching fifth-graders in the music class.
“I pop in to see the new band students when I can. I volunteer my time on Thursdays to work with the trumpet students who want to stay after school, and I give lessons,” she said. “The students like to call me Ms. Trumpet Lady.”
Due to Fyr-Potter’s musical background, she said she had the opportunity to perform throughout the United States, playing and singing for weddings, private and ticketed events, churches and special occasions as the featured singer with the St. Louis Big Band.
She also performs with the Starlighters Swinging Big Band, Washington Brass Band, and East Central College’s Jazz/Concert Band and Choir, which previously performed at Carnegie Hall in New York. Additionally, she has performed for celebrities, such as former President George Bush and football star quarterback Kurt Warner.
Locally, she performed for Union and St. Clair community events, retirement homes and the libraries in Pacific, St. Clair and Union.
“Most recently, I performed at the St. Louis Arch for a Microsoft national convention, and I perform regularly with Michael Sinatra, out of Los Angeles,” she said.
Garcia is a native of St. Louis who completed his bachelor’s degree in music theory/composition and his master’s degree in jazz studies and theory/composition.
In 1979, he took top honors in the Missouri Forum for Composers, and has composed ever since.
In addition to performing, Garcia is an educator, clinician, arranger and recorder. He operates a private piano studio in Kirkwood. He’s performed professionally in the St. Louis region for more than 30 years as a soloist and with groups, such as the Genesis Jazz Project, an 18-piece big band conducted by Webster Groves music educator Jamie Burchett.
Garcia also performs with Friends of Aaron, a local, nine-piece jazz band in the Washington area.
He’s been an adjunct professor for Webster University for 17 years and Maryville University for seven years. He’s currently on the faculty at St. Louis Community College at Wildwood, teaching history of rock and roll, as well as music appreciation.
Fyr-Potter and Garcia recently played live at the Union Pasta House, performing jazz, swing, pop and select country tunes.